Strength Seen in Shift4 Payments (FOUR): Can Its 5.1% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Shift4 Payments (FOUR - Free Report) shares rallied 5.1% in the last trading session to close at $65.76. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 8.8% loss over the past four weeks.
Shift4 Payments stock witnessed a price rise, which might be the result of a Stephens analyst upgrade from Equal Weight to Overweight. The analyst also believes that the Blue Orca short report, which holds minimal plausibility, generated a lucrative entry point for shares. Besides, the upcoming first-quarter 2023 earnings of FOUR coupled with the likely closing of its Finaro buyout in the second quarter of 2023 are expected to provide an impetus to the stock in the days ahead.
This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.40 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +166.7%. Revenues are expected to be $191.93 million, up 29% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For Shift4 Payments, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on FOUR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Shift4 Payments is part of the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry. Visa (V - Free Report) , another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.9% higher at $234.60. V has returned 5.7% in the past month.
For Visa
, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.1% over the past month to $1.97. This represents a change of +10.1% from what the company reported a year ago. Visa currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).