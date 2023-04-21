Amphenol ( APH Quick Quote APH - Free Report) is set to report its first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 26. Amphenol expects first-quarter 2023 earnings between 65 cents and 67 cents per share, indicating 3% to flat year-over-year growth. Revenues are anticipated between $2.840 billion and $2.900 billion, indicating a 2-4% year-over-year decline. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.87 billion, indicating a decline of 2.84% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for earnings has stayed at 66 cents per share over the past 30 days, suggesting a 1.49% decline from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. Amphenol’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.11%.
Amphenol (APH) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Amphenol (APH - Free Report) is set to report its first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 26.
Amphenol expects first-quarter 2023 earnings between 65 cents and 67 cents per share, indicating 3% to flat year-over-year growth. Revenues are anticipated between $2.840 billion and $2.900 billion, indicating a 2-4% year-over-year decline.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.87 billion, indicating a decline of 2.84% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
The consensus mark for earnings has stayed at 66 cents per share over the past 30 days, suggesting a 1.49% decline from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
Amphenol’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.11%.
Amphenol Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
Amphenol Corporation price-eps-surprise | Amphenol Corporation Quote
Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement:
Factors to Consider
Amphenol’s diversified business model lowers the risks posed by the volatility of individual end markets and geographies.
Contributions from the acquisitions of Control Measure Regulation Group, Integrated Cable Assembly Holdings, NPI Solutions, MTS Sensors, Halo, Positronic, El-Cab, Unlimited Services, Cablecon and Euromicron are expected to aid its first-quarter results.
The company’s strong position in the defense electronics market is driven by robust demand for interconnect and sensor products. This is expected to have driven top-line growth in the military end-market.
Amphenol is also expected to have benefited from strong sales of automotive applications for electric and hybrid electric vehicles.
Moreover, acquisitions have expanded its high technology and value-added interconnect product offering in the diversified industrial market.
However, the company’s first-quarter 2023 top line is expected to have suffered from supply-chain disruptions, unfavorable forex and inflationary pressures.
What Our Model Says
According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.
Amphenol has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Stocks to Consider
Here are a few companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:
Meta Platforms (META - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +7.78% and sports a Zacks Rank of 1, at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Meta shares have gained 77.1% year to date. META is set to report its first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 26.
NETGEAR (NTGR - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +15.79% and a Zacks Rank #2.
NETGEAR shares have declined 4.6% year to date. NTGR is set to report its first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 26.
Cloudflare (NET - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +14.29% and a Zacks Rank #2.
Cloudflare shares have gained 38.1% year to date. NET is set to report its first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 27.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.