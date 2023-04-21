We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Boeing (BA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Boeing (BA - Free Report) closed at $205.15, marking a -1% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.98%.
Heading into today, shares of the airplane builder had gained 4.71% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's gain of 2.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Boeing as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 26, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Boeing to post earnings of -$0.98 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 64.36%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.36 billion, up 24.05% from the prior-year quarter.
BA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.07 per share and revenue of $80.1 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +99.37% and +20.26%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Boeing should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 119.44% lower. Boeing is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
