Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $79.17, moving +0.52% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.98%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 5.87% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59% in that time.
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.73, up 191.25% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.92 billion, up 12.6% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.96 per share and revenue of $12.02 billion, which would represent changes of +329.46% and +6.12%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.61. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 41.29, which means Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount to the group.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.