Zscaler (ZS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Zscaler (ZS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $101.71, moving +1.21% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.98%.
Heading into today, shares of the cloud-based information security provider had lost 10.72% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59% in that time.
Zscaler will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.39, up 129.41% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $397.8 million, up 38.7% from the year-ago period.
ZS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.52 per share and revenue of $1.56 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +120.29% and +43.21%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Zscaler. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.96% higher within the past month. Zscaler is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Zscaler has a Forward P/E ratio of 65.97 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.06.
Meanwhile, ZS's PEG ratio is currently 1.11. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.47 at yesterday's closing price.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ZS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.