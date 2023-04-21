We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Tecnoglass (TGLS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Tecnoglass (TGLS - Free Report) closed at $46.30, marking a -0.19% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.98%.
Heading into today, shares of the architectural glass maker had gained 22.66% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59% in that time.
Tecnoglass will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.92, up 73.58% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $194.86 million, up 44.82% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.83 per share and revenue of $812.57 million. These totals would mark changes of +15.36% and +13.4%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tecnoglass. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Tecnoglass is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, Tecnoglass is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.1. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.56.
The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
