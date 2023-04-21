We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Prudential (PRU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Prudential (PRU - Free Report) closed at $85.71 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.84% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.98%.
Coming into today, shares of the financial services company had gained 11.93% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 5.3%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.59%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Prudential as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 2, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Prudential to post earnings of $3.03 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.42%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.44 billion, down 1.59% from the prior-year quarter.
PRU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.19 per share and revenue of $52.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +28.86% and -15.7%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Prudential. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% lower. Prudential currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Prudential currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.09. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.07.
Also, we should mention that PRU has a PEG ratio of 0.55. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PRU's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.96 as of yesterday's close.
The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.