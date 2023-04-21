We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Copa Holdings (CPA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Copa Holdings (CPA - Free Report) closed at $88.46 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.37% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.98%.
Heading into today, shares of the holding company for Panama's national airline had gained 1.78% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 4.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59% in that time.
Copa Holdings will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 10, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.03, up 332.86% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $821.58 million, up 43.74% from the year-ago period.
CPA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.90 per share and revenue of $3.36 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +44.07% and +13.34%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Copa Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.55% higher. Copa Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Copa Holdings has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.54 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.82, so we one might conclude that Copa Holdings is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
