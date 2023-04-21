We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Trinity Capital (TRIN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Trinity Capital (TRIN - Free Report) closed at $12.12, marking a -0.66% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.98%.
Heading into today, shares of the business development company had lost 7.99% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 5.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Trinity Capital as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 4, 2023. On that day, Trinity Capital is projected to report earnings of $0.56 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.7%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $41.17 million, up 29.25% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.30 per share and revenue of $171.14 million. These totals would mark changes of +7.48% and +17.62%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Trinity Capital. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Trinity Capital is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Trinity Capital has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.3 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.