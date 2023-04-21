We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Interpublic Group (IPG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Interpublic Group (IPG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $37.50, moving +0.54% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.98%.
Heading into today, shares of the marketing and advertising company had gained 6.48% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 2.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Interpublic Group as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 27, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.31, down 34.04% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.2 billion, down 1.37% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.85 per share and revenue of $9.72 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.64% and +2.82%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Interpublic Group should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.69% higher. Interpublic Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Interpublic Group is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.08. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.37, so we one might conclude that Interpublic Group is trading at a premium comparatively.
Investors should also note that IPG has a PEG ratio of 1.79 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Advertising and Marketing stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.87 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Advertising and Marketing industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.