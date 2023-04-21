We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Embecta Corp. (EMBC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Embecta Corp. (EMBC - Free Report) closed at $29.46, marking a +0.58% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.98%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 0.48% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 4.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Embecta Corp. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 12, 2023.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.33 per share and revenue of $1.1 billion. These totals would mark changes of -52.64% and -2.6%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Embecta Corp.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Embecta Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Embecta Corp. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.6. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.23, which means Embecta Corp. is trading at a discount to the group.
The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.