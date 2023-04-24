We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Strength Seen in TransMedics (TMDX): Can Its 12.3% Jump Turn into More Strength?
TransMedics (TMDX - Free Report) shares rallied 12.3% in the last trading session to close at $88.73. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 7.1% gain over the past four weeks.
TransMedix scored a strong price increase, driven by investors’ expectation about the company to release a solid first-quarter 2023 financial performance. The results are scheduled on May 1, post the closing bell.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first quarter revenues suggests a growth of 105.2% while, loss per diluted share is estimated to be 31.6% narrower than the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. During the last quarter, the company delivered a remarkable year-over-year revenue growth of 225%, attributed to the commercial expansion across OCS products driven by the expansion of the company's NOP platform. This is likely to have boosted investor’s confidence in the company’s stock.
This medical technology company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.26 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +31.6%. Revenues are expected to be $32.59 million, up 105.2% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For TransMedics, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on TMDX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
TransMedics is part of the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry. Si-Bone (SIBN - Free Report) , another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.1% lower at $22.19. SIBN has returned 15.3% in the past month.
