Should JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) Be on Your Investing Radar?

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (
JPUS Quick Quote JPUS - Free Report) was launched on 09/29/2015, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
The fund is sponsored by J.P. Morgan. It has amassed assets over $500.49 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Why Large Cap Blend
Companies that find themselves in the large cap category typically have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Overall, they are usually a stable option, with less risk and more sure-fire cash flows than mid and small cap companies.
Blend ETFs usually hold a mix of growth and value stocks as well as stocks that exhibit both value and growth characteristics.
Costs
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.18%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.33%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Consumer Staples sector--about 13.40% of the portfolio. Healthcare and Utilities round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Dow Inc Common Stock Usd (
DOW Quick Quote DOW - Free Report) accounts for about 0.46% of total assets, followed by Huntsman Corp Common ( HUN Quick Quote HUN - Free Report) and Halliburton Co Common ( HAL Quick Quote HAL - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 4.38% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
JPUS seeks to match the performance of the Russell 1000 Diversified Factor Index before fees and expenses. The JP Morgan Diversified Factor US Equity Index utilizes a rules-based approach combining risk-weighted portfolio construction with multi-factor security screening based on value, quality and momentum factors.
The ETF has gained about 1.50% so far this year and is down about -7.01% in the last one year (as of 04/24/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $85.50 and $102.80.
The ETF has a beta of 0.96 and standard deviation of 17.65% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 356 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, JPUS is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (
IVV Quick Quote IVV - Free Report) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF ( SPY Quick Quote SPY - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has $308.54 billion in assets, SPDR S&P 500 ETF has $377.20 billion. IVV has an expense ratio of 0.03% and SPY charges 0.09%. Bottom-Line
Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
Should JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) Be on Your Investing Radar?
The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS - Free Report) was launched on 09/29/2015, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
The fund is sponsored by J.P. Morgan. It has amassed assets over $500.49 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Why Large Cap Blend
Companies that find themselves in the large cap category typically have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Overall, they are usually a stable option, with less risk and more sure-fire cash flows than mid and small cap companies.
Blend ETFs usually hold a mix of growth and value stocks as well as stocks that exhibit both value and growth characteristics.
Costs
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.18%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.33%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Consumer Staples sector--about 13.40% of the portfolio. Healthcare and Utilities round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Dow Inc Common Stock Usd (DOW - Free Report) accounts for about 0.46% of total assets, followed by Huntsman Corp Common (HUN - Free Report) and Halliburton Co Common (HAL - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 4.38% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
JPUS seeks to match the performance of the Russell 1000 Diversified Factor Index before fees and expenses. The JP Morgan Diversified Factor US Equity Index utilizes a rules-based approach combining risk-weighted portfolio construction with multi-factor security screening based on value, quality and momentum factors.
The ETF has gained about 1.50% so far this year and is down about -7.01% in the last one year (as of 04/24/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $85.50 and $102.80.
The ETF has a beta of 0.96 and standard deviation of 17.65% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 356 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, JPUS is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV - Free Report) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has $308.54 billion in assets, SPDR S&P 500 ETF has $377.20 billion. IVV has an expense ratio of 0.03% and SPY charges 0.09%.
Bottom-Line
Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.