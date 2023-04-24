We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Should Value Investors Buy Diana Shipping (DSX) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
Diana Shipping (DSX - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. DSX is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 4.67, while its industry has an average P/E of 4.77. Over the last 12 months, DSX's Forward P/E has been as high as 6.28 and as low as 2.58, with a median of 4.32.
Investors should also recognize that DSX has a P/B ratio of 0.84. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.08. Within the past 52 weeks, DSX's P/B has been as high as 1.49 and as low as 0.68, with a median of 0.89.
Finally, investors will want to recognize that DSX has a P/CF ratio of 2.20. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 2.91. DSX's P/CF has been as high as 4.05 and as low as 1.56, with a median of 2.17, all within the past year.
Investors could also keep in mind Global Ship Lease (GSL - Free Report) , an Transportation - Shipping stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.
Global Ship Lease sports a P/B ratio of 0.75 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.08. In the past 52 weeks, GSL's P/B has been as high as 1.21, as low as 0.60, with a median of 0.72.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in Diana Shipping and Global Ship Lease strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, DSX and GSL look like an impressive value stock at the moment.