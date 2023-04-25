We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is e.l.f. Beauty (ELF - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.
e.l.f. Beauty is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 192 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. e.l.f. Beauty is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ELF's full-year earnings has moved 35.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, ELF has returned 74.8% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 3%. This shows that e.l.f. Beauty is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Inter Parfums (IPAR - Free Report) . The stock is up 63% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Inter Parfums' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 14.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, e.l.f. Beauty is a member of the Cosmetics industry, which includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #51 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 7.8% so far this year, so ELF is performing better in this area. Inter Parfums is also part of the same industry.
Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on e.l.f. Beauty and Inter Parfums as they attempt to continue their solid performance.