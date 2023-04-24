KLA Corporation ( KLAC Quick Quote KLAC - Free Report) is scheduled to report its fiscal third-quarter 2023 results on Apr 26. For the fiscal third quarter, KLAC expects revenues between $2.2 billion and $2.5 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $2.36 billion, indicating growth of 3% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported value. KLA anticipates non-GAAP earnings between $4.52 per share and $5.92 per share. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $5.30 per share, indicating 3.31% growth from the previous-year fiscal quarter’s reported figure. KLAC’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 7.76%. Key Factors to Note
KLA (KLAC) Set to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
KLA Corporation (KLAC - Free Report) is scheduled to report its fiscal third-quarter 2023 results on Apr 26.
For the fiscal third quarter, KLAC expects revenues between $2.2 billion and $2.5 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $2.36 billion, indicating growth of 3% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported value.
KLA anticipates non-GAAP earnings between $4.52 per share and $5.92 per share. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $5.30 per share, indicating 3.31% growth from the previous-year fiscal quarter’s reported figure.
KLAC’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 7.76%.
Key Factors to Note
The company’s strong customer demand across major product groups is expected to have benefited its performance in the to-be-reported quarter.
Solid adoption of sophisticated wafer inspection applications in cutting-edge technology development is expected to have driven Wafer Inspection revenues in the fiscal third quarter.
Further, KLAC’s continuous investment in technology, headcount and infrastructure is anticipated to have aided quarterly performance.
Additionally, the company is anticipated to have benefited from broad-based customer demand across multiple production nodes, increased strategic role of semiconductors in influencing national industrial policy, a stable design environment, and growth in semiconductor content across technology nodes.
Solid momentum in KLA’s service business is also expected to have contributed to the revenues in the fiscal third quarter.
However, persistent supply chain challenges and macroeconomic uncertainties are expected to have hurt its performance in the quarter under review.
Additionally, mounting expenses and the ongoing geopolitical tensions are also expected to have acted as a headwind for KLA.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for KLA this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But, that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
KLA has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.
Stocks to Consider
Here are some stocks worth considering as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.
DigitalOcean (DOCN - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +11.93% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
DOCN is scheduled to release first-quarter 2023 results on May 9. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DOCN’s earnings is pegged at 28 cents per share, suggesting a jump from 7 cents per share reported in the prior-year quarter.
BILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.89% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
BILL Holdings is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on May 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BILL’s earnings is pegged at 24 cents per share. The company incurred a loss of 8 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.
Ceridian HCM (CDAY - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +9.09% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
CDAY is scheduled to report first-quarter 2023 results on May 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CDAY’s earnings is pegged at 33 cents per share, suggesting an increase of 153.8% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.