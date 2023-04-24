We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Oracle (ORCL) Makes Its Database Software Free for Developers
Oracle (ORCL - Free Report) has made its Database Software free for developers. Oracle is making it easier for developers to try its industry-leading database software.
Oracle has been in the database industry for more than 40 years. Oracle Database Software has been running on its customer’s hardware, which is now shifting to cloud. It is a huge task to migrate from one cloud provider to the other.
Oracle, being an established player, is not worried about its customers migrating but cloud computing disrupting the database market. With increasing Database Software providers, it has become cheaper and easier to partner with a database.
Oracle is offering a free developer version of the Oracle Database 23c. This software includes all the features of the commercial release and can be deployed anywhere. It is limited to two CPUs, 12 gigabytes of data and 2 gigabytes of RAM. It would be sufficient to decide whether Oracle software is the correct solution for customers' needs.
Oracle has been thriving for 40 years in this business and if the company wants to stay in this business, it needs to get developers on board. Management has done that by attaching a free version for developers.
Oracle Corporation Price and Consensus
Oracle Corporation price-consensus-chart | Oracle Corporation Quote
Oracle Struggles in the Database Management Market
This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has been a market leader in this business. However, its market shares has decreased from 36.1% in 2017 to 20.6% in 2021. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
According to a Market Watch report, the Global Database management system market size was valued at $68 billion in 2021. It is forecast to witness a CAGR of 11.97%, reaching $134 billion by 2027.
Shares of Oracle have gained 23.6% in the past year against the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 5.4% in the same period.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORCL’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings is pegged at a profit of $1.58 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 2.60%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in 2023 is pegged at $49.86 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 17.47%.
The reason behind Oracle’s reducing shares is that it did not focus on start-ups and developers when the company was growing. To address this, Oracle has partnered with Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) Azure. This partnership will allow Azure users to experience the Oracle database services in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.
International Business Machines (IBM - Free Report) also partnered with Microsoft to offer enterprise-wide threat management to its customers. It is one of the fastest growing partnerships because it offers ease of migration and flexibility.
Amazon.com’s (AMZN - Free Report) Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) has collaborated with IBM for making the latter’s software available on AWS marketplace for joint customers. The collaboration offers consulting services and software solutions. It helps organizations deploy a secure, modern and more intelligent software.