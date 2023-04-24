We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
ASE Technology (ASX) to Post Q1 Earnings: What to Expect?
ASE Technology Holding (ASX - Free Report) is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 27.
The company reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of 22 cents per American Depositary Share (NT$3.57).
ASE expects ATM segment revenues between flat and high-single digits year over year.
Factors to Note
The ATM segment’s first-quarter revenues are likely to reflect solid momentum across all product categories (wire bond and advanced packaging, test solutions, consumer, communications, and computing). Its first-quarter 2023 gross margin is expected to have grown 18.6% from its second-quarter 2019 gross margin.
ASE’s building infrastructure expansion and smart manufacturing are expected to have been positive in the quarter under review.
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Price and EPS Surprise
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. price-eps-surprise | ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Quote
The company’s continuous investments in geographical expansion are likely to have aided it in acquiring customers. This is anticipated to have benefited its performance in the to-be-reported quarter.
Further, ASE’s global footprint in the current geopolitical environment is likely to have benefited the company in the to-be-reported quarter.
However, continued pandemic-led supply-chain disruptions across supplies and components are anticipated to have acted as headwinds in the to-be-reported quarter.
Insight Into Upcoming Earnings Announcements
ASE Technology has underperformed the Zacks Electronics- Semiconductors segment on a year-to-date basis. While this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has rallied 19.9%, the industry gained 22.1%.
Investors interested in the industry are eagerly awaiting earnings releases from players like DigitalOcean (DOCN - Free Report) , Bill Holdings, Inc. (BILL - Free Report) and Ceridian HCM (CDAY - Free Report) .
DigitalOcean currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company is scheduled to release first-quarter 2023 results on May 9. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s quarterly earnings is pegged at 28 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
BILL Holdings is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on May 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for this Zacks Rank #3 stock is pinned at 24 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days.
CDAY is scheduled to report first-quarter 2023 results on May 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 33 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. CDAY also carries a Zacks Rank #3.