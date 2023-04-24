We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Palo Alto Networks (PANW - Free Report) closed at $191.95, marking a -0.67% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.87%.
Heading into today, shares of the security software maker had gained 0.89% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.31% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Palo Alto Networks as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Palo Alto Networks to post earnings of $0.92 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 53.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.71 billion, up 23.65% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.01 per share and revenue of $6.89 billion, which would represent changes of +59.13% and +25.18%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Palo Alto Networks should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Palo Alto Networks is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, Palo Alto Networks currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 48.2. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 41.57, so we one might conclude that Palo Alto Networks is trading at a premium comparatively.
Meanwhile, PANW's PEG ratio is currently 1.53. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PANW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.66 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.