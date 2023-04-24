We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Chevron (CVX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Chevron (CVX - Free Report) closed at $171.48 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.4% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.87%.
Coming into today, shares of the oil company had gained 8.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 5.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.31%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Chevron as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 28, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Chevron to post earnings of $3.36 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $47.64 billion, down 12.38% from the year-ago period.
CVX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.39 per share and revenue of $207.76 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -23.58% and -15.63%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chevron should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.31% lower within the past month. Chevron is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Chevron has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.76 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.78, which means Chevron is trading at a premium to the group.
Meanwhile, CVX's PEG ratio is currently 0.82. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CVX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.76 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CVX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.