Pfizer (PFE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Pfizer (PFE - Free Report) closed at $39.91, marking a -0.75% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.87%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had lost 0.45% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 4.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.31% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Pfizer as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 2, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1, down 38.27% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $16.96 billion, down 33.92% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.33 per share and revenue of $68.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of -49.39% and -31.82%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Pfizer. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.82% higher. Pfizer is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Pfizer is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.09. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.19.
Also, we should mention that PFE has a PEG ratio of 1.34. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.85 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.