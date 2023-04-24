We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
UiPath (PATH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, UiPath (PATH - Free Report) closed at $15.04, marking a -1.96% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.87%.
Heading into today, shares of the enterprise automation software developer had lost 3.7% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 0.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.31% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from UiPath as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, UiPath is projected to report earnings of $0.03 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 200%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $266.89 million, up 8.9% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $1.26 billion. These totals would mark changes of +71.43% and +18.62%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for UiPath. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. UiPath is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, UiPath currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 63.04. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.05.
It is also worth noting that PATH currently has a PEG ratio of 1.55. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PATH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.81 as of yesterday's close.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, which puts it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow PATH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.