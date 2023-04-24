We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
DocuSign (DOCU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
DocuSign (DOCU - Free Report) closed at $50.48 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.12% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.87%.
Coming into today, shares of the provider of electronic signature technology had lost 9.84% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 0.42%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.31%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DocuSign as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, DocuSign is projected to report earnings of $0.53 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 39.47%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $641.17 million, up 8.92% from the prior-year quarter.
DOCU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.34 per share and revenue of $2.7 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.27% and +7.3%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DocuSign should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 14.97% higher. DocuSign is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Looking at its valuation, DocuSign is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.86. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.05.
Also, we should mention that DOCU has a PEG ratio of 1.53. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Technology Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.81 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, which puts it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.