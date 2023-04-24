We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP - Free Report) closed at $51.08 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.79% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.87%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 19.76% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 4.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.31% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CRISPR Therapeutics AG as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, CRISPR Therapeutics AG is projected to report earnings of -$1.67 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 28.02%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $37.61 million, up 3901.49% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$7.22 per share and revenue of $155.02 million, which would represent changes of +13.64% and +12839.84%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.26% higher. CRISPR Therapeutics AG currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CRSP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.