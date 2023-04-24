We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Golar LNG (GLNG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Golar LNG (GLNG - Free Report) closed at $21.53, marking a +1.13% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.87%.
Heading into today, shares of the operator of carriers for natural gas shipping had gained 4.36% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 3.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.31% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Golar LNG as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.19, up 250% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $72.97 million, down 5.56% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.63 per share and revenue of $268.3 million, which would represent changes of +62.35% and +0.21%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Golar LNG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 20.88% higher. Golar LNG is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Golar LNG is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.11. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.35, so we one might conclude that Golar LNG is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.