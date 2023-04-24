We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
On Holding (ONON) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
On Holding (ONON - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $33.61, moving +0.9% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.87%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the running-shoe and apparel company had gained 5.21% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.31% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from On Holding as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.09, up 80% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $411.42 million, up 61.23% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $1.87 billion, which would represent changes of +86.21% and +46.37%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for On Holding should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.77% higher. On Holding is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, On Holding currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 61.69. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.31.
It is also worth noting that ONON currently has a PEG ratio of 1.63. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Leisure and Recreation Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.41 as of yesterday's close.
The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.