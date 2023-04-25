Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Brown & Brown (BRO) Q1 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2023, Brown & Brown (BRO - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.12 billion, up 23.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.84, compared to $0.78 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06 billion, representing a surprise of +5.11%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.70%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.81.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Brown & Brown performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Revenues- Commissions and fees: $1.11 billion versus $1.06 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.5% change.
  • Total Revenues- Investment income: $7 million versus $2.43 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3400% change.
  • Total Revenues- Profit-sharing contingent commissions: -$26.80 million versus $27.21 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -193.7% change.
  • Total Revenues- Other income net: $1 million versus $0.48 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +400% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Brown & Brown here>>>

Shares of Brown & Brown have returned +10.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise