Is Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Launched on 03/11/2013, the Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (
DIV) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Style Box - All Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products based on market capitalization weighted indexes, which are designed to represent the broader market or a particular market segment.
Market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, and are a good option for investors who believe in market efficiency.
However, some investors believe in the possibility of beating the market through exceptional stock selection, and choose a different type of fund that tracks non-cap weighted strategies: smart beta.
Non-cap weighted indexes try to choose stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, which is based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a mix of other such characteristics.
This area offers many different investment choices, such as simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies; however, not all of these strategies can deliver superior results.
Fund Sponsor & Index
The fund is sponsored by Global X Management. It has amassed assets over $628.49 million, making it one of the larger ETFs in the Style Box - All Cap Value. Before fees and expenses, this particular fund seeks to match the performance of the INDXX SuperDividend U.S. Low Volatility Index.
The INDXX SuperDividend U.S. Low Volatility Index tracks the performance of 50 equally weighted common stocks, MLPs & REITs that rank among the highest dividend yielding equity securities in the US.
Cost & Other Expenses
When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor. And, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins in the long term if all other factors remain equal.
With on par with most peer products in the space, this ETF has annual operating expenses of 0.45%.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 7.20%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk, but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
DIV's heaviest allocation is in the Energy sector, which is about 19.20% of the portfolio. Its Utilities and Consumer Staples round out the top three.
When you look at individual holdings, B&g Foods Inc (
accounts for about 2.71% of the fund's total assets, followed by San Juan Basin Royalty Tr and Abbvie Inc.
Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 22.38% of DIV's total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
So far this year, DIV has lost about -5.83%, and is down about -11.89% in the last one year (as of 04/25/2023). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $16.61 and $21.19.
The ETF has a beta of 1.02 and standard deviation of 17.37% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 51 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - All Cap Value segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.
WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (
WBIY Quick Quote WBIY - Free Report) tracks Solactive Power Factor High Dividend Index and the Global X SuperDividend ETF ( SDIV Quick Quote SDIV - Free Report) tracks Solactive Global SuperDividend Index. WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF has $76.68 million in assets, Global X SuperDividend ETF has $752.42 million. WBIY has an expense ratio of 0.70% and SDIV charges 0.58%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - All Cap Value.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
