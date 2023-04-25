We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
TotalEnergies (TTE) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
TotalEnergies (TTE - Free Report) is set to report first-quarter 2023 earnings on Apr 27, before the opening bell. This company reported a positive earnings surprise of 1.37% in the last reported quarter.
Let’s focus on the factors that might have impacted its first-quarter performance.
Factors at Play
TotalEnergies’ first-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from start-ups and low-cost production.
TotalEnergies' first-quarter earnings are also likely to have benefited from acquisitions, the monetization of non-core assets and the expansion of LNG operations. Share repurchases during the first quarter of 2023 are likely to have had a positive impact on earnings.
However, positive developments are expected to have been marginally offset by the gradual suspension of TotalEnergies’ operations in Russia.
Expectation
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TotalEnergies’ first-quarter earnings per share is $2.43, which indicates a 28.5% decline from the year-ago reported figure.
What Our Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for TotalEnergies this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is the case here, as you will see below.
TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR Price and EPS Surprise
TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR price-eps-surprise | TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR Quote
You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of +3.29%.
Zacks Rank: TotalEnergies currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.
