CTG vs. EPAM: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in Computers - IT Services stocks are likely familiar with Computer Task Group (CTG - Free Report) and Epam (EPAM - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.
The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.
Currently, Computer Task Group has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Epam has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that CTG's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.
Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.
CTG currently has a forward P/E ratio of 11.17, while EPAM has a forward P/E of 25. We also note that CTG has a PEG ratio of 0.56. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. EPAM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.55.
Another notable valuation metric for CTG is its P/B ratio of 1.02. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, EPAM has a P/B of 5.38.
These metrics, and several others, help CTG earn a Value grade of A, while EPAM has been given a Value grade of C.
CTG stands above EPAM thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that CTG is the superior value option right now.