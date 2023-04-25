What's in Store for Peabody Energy (BTU) in Q1 Earnings?

Peabody Energy Corporation ( BTU Quick Quote BTU - Free Report) is scheduled to release first-quarter 2023 financial results on Apr 27, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 45.6% in the last reported quarter. Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results. Factors to Consider
Peabody Energy’s ongoing debt reduction is expected to have reduced capital financing costs and increased profits in the first quarter of 2023. The company’s diversified portfolio of assets and low-cost U.S. thermal segments are likely to have contributed to its profitability.
The supply chain bottlenecks and inflationary pressures have raised the cost of mining equipment, supplies and services, which impacted the previous year’s operations. The trend is likely to have continued in the quarter to be reported. Fire at the Shoal Creek Mine near Birmingham, AL, during the end of the first quarter is not expected to have any impact on BTU’s first-quarter earnings. Q1 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings is pegged at $1.57 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 3.97%.
The same for revenues is pinned at $1.29 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 87.17%. Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Peabody Energy this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), #2 (Buy) or #3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below.
Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -0.32%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Zacks Rank: Currently, Peabody Energy sports a Zacks Rank #1. Stocks to Consider
Investors may consider the following players from the same
sector that have the right combination of elements to come up with an earnings beat this reporting cycle. Chevron ( CVX Quick Quote CVX - Free Report) is expected to beat on earnings when it announces first-quarter results on Apr 28, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.43% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. CVX’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is pegged at 14.27%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 5.67% in the last four quarters. Cheniere Energy Inc. ( LNG Quick Quote LNG - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 2, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +14.24% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. LNG’s long-term earnings growth is pinned at 10.7%. The consensus mark for 2023 earnings stands at $16.18 per share, implying a year-over-year improvement of 186.9%. ONEOK Inc. ( OKE Quick Quote OKE - Free Report) is expected to beat on earnings when it reports first-quarter results on May 2, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +10.79% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. OKE’s long-term earnings growth is pegged at 7.61%. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings is pegged at $5.26 per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 36.98%. Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Image: Bigstock
What's in Store for Peabody Energy (BTU) in Q1 Earnings?
Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU - Free Report) is scheduled to release first-quarter 2023 financial results on Apr 27, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 45.6% in the last reported quarter.
Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.
Factors to Consider
Peabody Energy’s ongoing debt reduction is expected to have reduced capital financing costs and increased profits in the first quarter of 2023. The company’s diversified portfolio of assets and low-cost U.S. thermal segments are likely to have contributed to its profitability.
The supply chain bottlenecks and inflationary pressures have raised the cost of mining equipment, supplies and services, which impacted the previous year’s operations. The trend is likely to have continued in the quarter to be reported.
Fire at the Shoal Creek Mine near Birmingham, AL, during the end of the first quarter is not expected to have any impact on BTU’s first-quarter earnings.
Q1 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings is pegged at $1.57 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 3.97%.
The same for revenues is pinned at $1.29 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 87.17%.
Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Peabody Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), #2 (Buy) or #3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below.
Peabody Energy Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
Peabody Energy Corporation price-eps-surprise | Peabody Energy Corporation Quote
Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -0.32%.
You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Currently, Peabody Energy sports a Zacks Rank #1.
Stocks to Consider
Investors may consider the following players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to come up with an earnings beat this reporting cycle.
Chevron (CVX - Free Report) is expected to beat on earnings when it announces first-quarter results on Apr 28, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.43% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
CVX’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is pegged at 14.27%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 5.67% in the last four quarters.
Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 2, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +14.24% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
LNG’s long-term earnings growth is pinned at 10.7%. The consensus mark for 2023 earnings stands at $16.18 per share, implying a year-over-year improvement of 186.9%.
ONEOK Inc. (OKE - Free Report) is expected to beat on earnings when it reports first-quarter results on May 2, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +10.79% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
OKE’s long-term earnings growth is pegged at 7.61%. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings is pegged at $5.26 per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 36.98%.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.