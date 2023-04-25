We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
UBER Set to Report Q1 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know
Uber Technologies (UBER - Free Report) is scheduled to report first-quarter 2023 results on May 2, before market open.
UBER has an unimpressive surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in only one of the preceding four quarters and missed thrice, the average negative surprise being 369.66%.
Given this backdrop, let’s see how things are shaping up for Uber this earnings season.
We expect Uber’s delivery business to have performed impressively in first-quarter 2023. Online order volumes are expected to have surged. Our estimate for revenues from the Delivery segment is currently pegged at $2,801.5 million, implying an uptick of 11.5% from first-quarter 2022 actuals.
Moreover, with economies reopening and more people traveling to work and other places, ride-hailing services are expected to have seen buoyant demand, in turn, benefiting Uber’s mobility business. Our estimate for revenues from the Mobility segment is currently pegged at $3,082.5 million, suggesting an increase of 22.4% from first-quarter 2022 actuals.
On the flip side, high sales and marketing expenses, and costs associated with paying incentives to drivers due to changes in the business model in some countries, are likely to have affected Uber’s bottom line in the March quarter.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Uber this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Uber has an Earnings ESP of +40.99% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
