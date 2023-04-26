Back to top

Image: Bigstock

NextEra Energy Partners' (NEP) Q1 Earnings & Sales Lag Estimates

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP - Free Report) recorded a first-quarter 2023 operating loss per unit of 17 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 31 cents by 154.84%.

Revenues

For the above-mentioned quarter, the firm’s operating revenues of $301 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $365 million by 17.6%. However, the figure improved 7.1% from the $281 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Highlights of the Release

NextEra Energy Partners’ total operating expenses were $298 million, up 20.6% from the year-ago quarter’s $247 million. This was due to a 19.4% increase in operating and maintenance expenses.

The firm reported an operating income of $3 million, down 91.2% from the prior-year quarter’s recorded figure of $34 million.

Financial Condition

NextEra Energy Partners had cash and cash equivalents of $238 million as of Mar 31, 2023, compared with $235 million as of Dec 31, 2022.

Long-term debt was $5,295 million as of Mar 31, 2023, compared with $5,250 million as of Dec 31, 2022.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $82 million compared with $120 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Distribution Update

NEP declared a quarterly distribution of 84.25 cents per common unit to an annualized rate of $3.37 per common unit to its unit holders. With the declaration, the annual distribution per common unit has increased approximately 15% from the first quarter of 2022. It will be payable on May 15, 2023, to unit holders of record as of May 5, 2023.

Guidance

NextEra Energy Partners expects run-rate for adjusted EBITDA of $2.22-$2.42 billion and CAFD of $770-$860 million as of Dec 31, 2023.

The company projects 12-15% growth per year in limited partner distributions per unit, a reasonable range of expectations through at least 2026. It expects the annualized rate of fourth-quarter 2023 distribution to be $3.64-$3.74 per common unit, payable  February 2024.

Zacks Rank

NextEra Energy Partners currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

