NextEra Energy Partners' (NEP) Q1 Earnings & Sales Lag Estimates
NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP - Free Report) recorded a first-quarter 2023 operating loss per unit of 17 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 31 cents by 154.84%.
Revenues
For the above-mentioned quarter, the firm’s operating revenues of $301 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $365 million by 17.6%. However, the figure improved 7.1% from the $281 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.
Highlights of the Release
NextEra Energy Partners’ total operating expenses were $298 million, up 20.6% from the year-ago quarter’s $247 million. This was due to a 19.4% increase in operating and maintenance expenses.
The firm reported an operating income of $3 million, down 91.2% from the prior-year quarter’s recorded figure of $34 million.
Financial Condition
NextEra Energy Partners had cash and cash equivalents of $238 million as of Mar 31, 2023, compared with $235 million as of Dec 31, 2022.
Long-term debt was $5,295 million as of Mar 31, 2023, compared with $5,250 million as of Dec 31, 2022.
Net cash provided by operating activities was $82 million compared with $120 million reported in the year-ago quarter.
Distribution Update
NEP declared a quarterly distribution of 84.25 cents per common unit to an annualized rate of $3.37 per common unit to its unit holders. With the declaration, the annual distribution per common unit has increased approximately 15% from the first quarter of 2022. It will be payable on May 15, 2023, to unit holders of record as of May 5, 2023.
Guidance
NextEra Energy Partners expects run-rate for adjusted EBITDA of $2.22-$2.42 billion and CAFD of $770-$860 million as of Dec 31, 2023.
The company projects 12-15% growth per year in limited partner distributions per unit, a reasonable range of expectations through at least 2026. It expects the annualized rate of fourth-quarter 2023 distribution to be $3.64-$3.74 per common unit, payable February 2024.
Zacks Rank
NextEra Energy Partners currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Upcoming Releases
ONEOK, Inc. (OKE - Free Report) is slated to report first-quarter results on May 2, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.15 per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 147.13%.
OKE’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is pegged at 7.61%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OKE’s 2023 earnings per share (EPS) is $5.26, implying a year-over-year improvement of 36.98%.
Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN - Free Report) is slated to report first-quarter results on May 4, before market open. The bottom-line estimate for CWEN’s adjusted loss per share is pegged at 12 cents, implying a year-over-year improvement of 57.14%.
CWEN’s long-term earnings growth is pegged at 10%. The consensus estimate for 2023 EPS is pinned at $1.84, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 149.3%.
Evergy, Inc. (EVRG - Free Report) is scheduled to report first-quarter results on May 5, before market open. The consensus mark for earnings stands at 61 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 5.17%.
EVRG’s long-term earnings growth is pegged at 5.2%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 16.05% in the last four quarters.