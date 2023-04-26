We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Stock Moves -1.37%: What You Should Know
SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $5.75, moving -1.37% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.58%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 11.95%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 1.22% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 0.84%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.27%.
SoFi Technologies, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 1, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.08, up 42.86% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $441.7 million, up 33.71% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.20 per share and revenue of $1.97 billion. These totals would mark changes of +50% and +25.26%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SoFi Technologies, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.39% higher. SoFi Technologies, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow SOFI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.