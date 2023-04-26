We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) Stock Moves -0.75%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA - Free Report) closed at $9.27, marking a -0.75% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 11.95%.
Heading into today, shares of the developer and operator of all-inclusive resorts had gained 6.62% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 4.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.27% in that time.
Playa Hotels & Resorts will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of $0.30 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 57.89%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $249.27 million, up 13.53% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.56 per share and revenue of $913.64 million, which would represent changes of +12% and +6.7%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Playa Hotels & Resorts is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, Playa Hotels & Resorts is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.68. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.67.
The Hotels and Motels industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.