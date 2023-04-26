We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) Stock Moves -1.07%: What You Should Know
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP - Free Report) closed at $20.86 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.07% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.58%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 11.95%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 7.52% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 10.07% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 4.27% in that time.
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 2, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.29, up 360.71% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $686.3 million, up 48.92% from the year-ago period.
ARLP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.09 per share and revenue of $2.89 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +38.72% and +20.2%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.46. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.46.
The Coal industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.