Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Broadcom Inc. (AVGO - Free Report) closed at $622.02, marking a -1.97% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 11.95%.
Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 1.23% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.27% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.27% in that time.
Broadcom Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Broadcom Inc. to post earnings of $10.13 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 11.69%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.71 billion, up 7.5% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $41.38 per share and revenue of $35.39 billion, which would represent changes of +9.94% and +6.58%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Broadcom Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Broadcom Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Broadcom Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.34. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.83.
It is also worth noting that AVGO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.17. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Semiconductors industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.07 as of yesterday's close.
The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.