We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Duke Energy (DUK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Duke Energy (DUK - Free Report) closed at $99.74, marking a +0.85% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.58%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 11.95%.
Coming into today, shares of the electric utility had gained 4.45% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 6.87%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.27%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Duke Energy as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 9, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.31, up 0.77% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.32 billion, up 2.71% from the prior-year quarter.
DUK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.61 per share and revenue of $29.42 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.45% and +0.96%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Duke Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% lower within the past month. Duke Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Duke Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.62. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.9.
Investors should also note that DUK has a PEG ratio of 2.85 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.02 at yesterday's closing price.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.