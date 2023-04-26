We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Investors Undervaluing Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. DTEGY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 12.42, while its industry has an average P/E of 22.77. Over the last 12 months, DTEGY's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.24 and as low as 11.16, with a median of 12.63.
We should also highlight that DTEGY has a P/B ratio of 1.26. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.25. Over the past year, DTEGY's P/B has been as high as 1.32 and as low as 0.85, with a median of 0.99.
Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. DTEGY has a P/S ratio of 0.96. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.57.
Investors could also keep in mind Telefonica Brasil (VIV - Free Report) , an Diversified Communication Services stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.
Shares of Telefonica Brasil currently holds a Forward P/E ratio of 13.60, and its PEG ratio is 2.93. In comparison, its industry sports average P/E and PEG ratios of 22.77 and 3.57.
Over the past year, VIV's P/E has been as high as 19.10, as low as 12.56, with a median of 15.50; its PEG ratio has been as high as 3.44, as low as 0.88, with a median of 0.85 during the same time period.
Telefonica Brasil also has a P/B ratio of 1 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 2.25. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 1.40, as low as 0.81, with a median of 0.98.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Deutsche Telekom and Telefonica Brasil are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, DTEGY and VIV sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.