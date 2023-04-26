We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Should Value Investors Buy Balfour Beatty (BAFYY) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
Balfour Beatty (BAFYY - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. BAFYY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 10.60 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 13.12. BAFYY's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.24 and as low as 9.06, with a median of 10.53, all within the past year.
Another valuation metric that we should highlight is BAFYY's P/B ratio of 1.57. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.09. BAFYY's P/B has been as high as 1.63 and as low as 0.97, with a median of 1.24, over the past year.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Balfour Beatty is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, BAFYY feels like a great value stock at the moment.