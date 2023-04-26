We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is APi Group (APG) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. APi (APG - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
APi is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 335 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. APi is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APG's full-year earnings has moved 7.6% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, APG has returned 16.8% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 1%. As we can see, APi is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Business Services sector, UiPath (PATH - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 13.5%.
For UiPath, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 21.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, APi belongs to the Business - Services industry, which includes 25 individual stocks and currently sits at #32 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6.9% so far this year, so APG is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, UiPath belongs to the Technology Services industry. This 195-stock industry is currently ranked #152. The industry has moved -0.5% year to date.
APi and UiPath could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.