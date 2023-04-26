We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is KE Hodlings (BEKE) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (BEKE - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR is one of 873 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BEKE's full-year earnings has moved 73.1% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, BEKE has gained about 13.3% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -0.4%. This means that KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Trinity Capital (TRIN - Free Report) . The stock has returned 11.8% year-to-date.
For Trinity Capital, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Real Estate - Operations industry, which includes 35 individual stocks and currently sits at #200 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.7% so far this year, so BEKE is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, Trinity Capital belongs to the Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry. This 34-stock industry is currently ranked #20. The industry has moved +3.1% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR and Trinity Capital as they could maintain their solid performance.