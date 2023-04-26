We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
URBN or IDEXY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in Retail - Apparel and Shoes stocks are likely familiar with Urban Outfitters (URBN - Free Report) and Industria de Diseno Textil SA (IDEXY - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.
The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.
Right now, Urban Outfitters is sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Industria de Diseno Textil SA has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that URBN is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.
Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.
URBN currently has a forward P/E ratio of 10.34, while IDEXY has a forward P/E of 22.14. We also note that URBN has a PEG ratio of 0.57. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. IDEXY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.10.
Another notable valuation metric for URBN is its P/B ratio of 1.32. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, IDEXY has a P/B of 6.32.
These metrics, and several others, help URBN earn a Value grade of A, while IDEXY has been given a Value grade of C.
URBN stands above IDEXY thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that URBN is the superior value option right now.