Broadridge (BR) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR - Free Report) is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on May 2, before the bell. The company has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 1.4%
Q3 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.65 billion, which indicates a 7.9% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Expected growth is likely to have been driven by internal growth and new businesses.
The consensus estimate for net revenues at Investor Communication Solutions is pegged at $1.2 billion, which suggests a year-over-year increase of 8.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net revenues in the Global Technology and Operations segment is pegged at $404 million, which indicates a year-over-year rise of 5.8%.
The bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter is expected to have benefited from operating strength. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $2.01 per share, which suggests a year-over-year increase of 4.2%.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Broadridge this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Broadridge has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Other Stocks to Consider
Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:
Charles River Associates (CRAI - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.63% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 4, before the market opens.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $1.33 per share, down 13.1% from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $152.6 million, up 2.8% from the figure reported a year ago. CRAI had an average surprise of 19.8% in the previous four quarters.
S&P Global (SPGI - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.2% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 27, before the market open.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.92 per share, 1.04% more than the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $3.1 billion, up 27.7% from the prior-year figure. SPGI has an average surprise of 0.19% in the previous four quarters.
