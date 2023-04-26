We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ONEOK (OKE) to Release Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
ONEOK Inc. (OKE - Free Report) is set to report first-quarter 2023 earnings on May 2, after market close. This oil and gas midstream company delivered an earnings surprise of 5.88% in the last reported quarter.
Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.
Factors at Play
ONEOK’s first-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from rising natural gas and NGL production volumes. Strong fee-based contracts are expected to have boosted earnings in the first quarter, with more than 95% earnings expected to be fee-based.
ONEOK’s first-quarter earnings are expected to have gained from long-term natural gas storage contracts and expansions. The connection of new wells in the Rocky Mountain and Mid-Continent regions is anticipated to have contributed to the first-quarter performance.
Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $2.15, which implies year-over-year growth of 147.1%.
What Our Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model does not conclusively predicts an earnings beat for ONEOK this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.
ONEOK, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
ONEOK, Inc. price-eps-surprise | ONEOK, Inc. Quote
Earnings ESP: ONEOK has an Earnings ESP of -1.50%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: ONEOK currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.
