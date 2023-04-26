We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
JD.com, Inc. (JD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
JD.com, Inc. (JD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $34.23, moving +1.57% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.68%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.47%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 18.89% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 3.29%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.61%.
JD.com, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.60, up 50% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $34.87 billion, down 7.77% from the year-ago period.
JD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.76 per share and revenue of $159.42 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.39% and +2.97%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JD.com, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.3% lower within the past month. JD.com, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note JD.com, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.21. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.5, which means JD.com, Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
