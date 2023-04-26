We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT - Free Report) closed at $8.54, marking a -0.7% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.68%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 10.47%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 9.09% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 2.81%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.61%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.16 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 23.81%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $127.65 million, up 56.38% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.47 per share and revenue of $709.97 million, which would represent changes of +32.86% and +51.67%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.58% higher within the past month. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.