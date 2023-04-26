We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Asure Software Inc (ASUR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Asure Software Inc (ASUR - Free Report) closed at $13.54 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.07% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.47%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 5.05% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.61% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Asure Software Inc as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 8, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Asure Software Inc to post earnings of $0.18 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 63.64%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $29.27 million, up 20.3% from the prior-year quarter.
ASUR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $105.74 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +133.33% and +10.35%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Asure Software Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Asure Software Inc is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Asure Software Inc is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 39.22. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 34.63.
It is also worth noting that ASUR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.57. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Delivery Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.71 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
