We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Stellus Capital (SCM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Stellus Capital (SCM - Free Report) closed at $14.60 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.48% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.68%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 10.47%.
Heading into today, shares of the investment company had gained 2.76% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 3.77% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 2.61% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Stellus Capital as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Stellus Capital to post earnings of $0.45 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 55.17%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $23.57 million, up 52.18% from the year-ago period.
SCM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.78 per share and revenue of $96.37 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +28.99% and +28.31%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Stellus Capital should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Stellus Capital is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Digging into valuation, Stellus Capital currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.15. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.85.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.