The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW - Free Report) closed at $15.14, marking a -0.79% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.47%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 6.03% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's gain of 1.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.61% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from The Manitowoc Company, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 2, 2023. On that day, The Manitowoc Company, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.05 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 66.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $466.14 million, up 1.56% from the year-ago period.
MTW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.85 per share and revenue of $2.06 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -19.81% and +1.44%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, The Manitowoc Company, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.04. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.36, so we one might conclude that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.